Gym of the Year winner is a centre focused on females

Women-only gym Diamond Health and Fitness in Broadwater has won our Gym of the Year 2017 competition.

Manager Lois Hallett, who took over the gym three years ago, says it is a real community there .

“It is a real girl gang. It is somewhere where women have the confidence to go. There are all ages, all sizes and all fitness levels.”

In second place in the Herald and Gazette Gym of the Year 2017 was Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy, in Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton, and third was iMPact Studios, in Penhill Road, Lancing.

Diamond Health and Fitness, at Muir House, Broadwater Road, Worthing, used to be Curves.

Lois explained: “Two other girls and I who worked at Curves decided to give it a try ourselves and I took over the office. My other girls are still working here.

“We have turned it around. We had 100 members when we started and now there are 400.

“It is all resistance equipment and you are never left on your own. There is always someone on hand who will go around the machines with you.

“Our instructors are like our ladies, all ages. It is not all young girls. We think that is really valuable, to have the choice, so everyone has someone they can relate to.”

Classes include pilates, Zumba and boxercise. Pole dancing has also recently been introduced, which Lois says has been really popular, pulling in new members.

“Because it is girls only, people feel confident about doing it,” she said. “It is really good for toning and strength.”

Diamond Health and Fitness was designed with one aim in mind – to provide a relaxed, friendly, fitness centre for women of all ages, sizes and abilities.

To achieve this, it offers a complete 30-minute workout for busy mums and business women, as well as a range of exercise classes and cardio equipment to help women succeed with their fitness and weight-loss goals.

There are no lengthy contracts and the exercise classes are included in the price of membership, which costs £34 per month.

All staff are fully qualified, friendly, approachable and ready to assist women on their fitness journey. There is guidance for new members and ongoing support.

The gym is holding an open day on Saturday, April 29, from 12pm to 3pm.

There will be a special half-price membership sale available on the day. Just pop along, take a look around and meet the team.

