Home-Start launches a winter campaign

A charity providing help and support for families is launching a winter campaign to raise funds.

Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur is hoping to match Big Lottery Fund money to support parents in the area.

Every pound given will become two pounds through match funding, and the charity wants to raise £20,000 by Christmas.

Bridget Richardson, scheme manager, said: “Our families face all kinds of challenges with mental ill health, disability, debt and isolation. Please help us to support more families going through tough times.”

Home-Start works to give children the best possible start in life, by supporting parents to grow in confidence, develop and strengthen the relationship they have with their children and widen links with the community.

Through home-visiting and group work, volunteers respond to individual needs to help families manage the stresses and strains of bringing up a young family when things get tough. Confidential, non-judgemental, practical and emotional support helps to build family confidence and introduce coping strategies.

The charity said it is acutely aware of the rising numbers of families in need, with shorter days, poorer weather, the need for the heating to go on, concern over money and bills, and the impending festive season.

Chairman Pete Crowe said: “Our families need support to prevent crisis when the pressure is even greater as we head towards Christmas.

“Families are struggling to cope with increasing demands of complex family life, often away from their own family support network and we can help. With more funds we can help more families, it’s as simple as that.”

Help the charity to support more families going through tough times by donating online, www.home-startarun.org.uk