Life skills course comes to Worthing

A revolutionary free course that helps people on a low income is coming to Worthing, thanks to Maybridge Community Church.

Volunteers from the church, in The Strand, have trained with the charity Christians Against Poverty to offer CAP Life Skills.

This new course, launched at Westminster in March, expands the work of the award-winning CAP Money Course to give people the confidence and decision-making skills to live well, look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

Richard Greenhorn, from Maybridge Community Church, said: “It’s a series of lovely, relaxed sessions. We’ll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend and sharing some great practical tips to help us take control of our money and make it go further.

“We’ll also be doing a big section on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget. Towards the end of the course, we’ll spend some time on helping relationships – as these have a big impact on how we treat our finances.

“Most of all, it will be time to share what works and what doesn’t, both as a group and one-to-one, and give each other encouragement to do things better. It will be some of those key things you wished they had taught you at school, but didn’t.”

The first eight-week course will start on Friday, October 13. Telephone Richard on 01903 680806 or email richardgreenhorn@caplifeskills.org for more information.

There are currently 56 CAP Life Skills groups running across the UK and those who have attended the course say it helped them make new friends, learn about money and make good plans.

Christians Against Poverty is a charity that gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background. Starting 20 years ago, it first offered debt counselling and now offers a range of help to tens of thousands of people in hardship across the UK every year.