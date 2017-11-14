Man feels ‘dumped’ in care home with mentally ill patients

A man who suffered horrific injuries in a train accident has had enough after being moved to a home which treats mentally-ill patients.

Ron Tudor, 66, was told by social services that he would be living in Mewsbrook House care home in East Street, Littlehampton for two weeks – but he has been there now for 16 months.

His friend and former carer Sheila Lawrence, 66, said: “I’m absolutely disgusted with social services. He’s just been dumped here.

“I don’t think they know what to do with him, how to help him or where to put him.

“We just want to get him moved. I just think it is so bad the way he has been left.”

Ron’s life changed forever in 1985, when he was in a train accident while working in Germany as a computer consultant.

He leant on a faulty door, which swung open and he fell onto the tracks. His arm and the right side of his head were ripped off when he was hit by the rear carriage.

The incident left him in a coma for six weeks. When he woke up, he had no gag reflex, little speech or movement, and muscle wastage on his right side.

He got no compensation from the incident, and had to go through 18 months of rehabilitation to regain some speech and movement.

Sadly, a series of strokes meant he lost the ability to talk but he is mentally well. Using a communication aid which allows him to type and play back speech, he said: “I just feel lucky to be alive.”

He moved to a bungalow in Shooting Field, Steyning, where he lived independently with help from carers and then Sheila herself, until she was unable to do it anymore.

She said social services moved him to Mewsbrook House temporarily in July 2016 while a free care home place in Steyning was found – but he has been there ever since.

He described it as ‘noisy’ and felt isolated at the home, which cares for people with challenging behaviour, mental health conditions and substance misuse problems.

Sheila said: “There are people screaming all day, particularly in the lounge.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We are in regular contact with Mr Tudor and have supported him for a number of years both at home and at Mewsbrook House.

“We are aware he would like to move closer to the Steyning area and we are actively working with him to see how this could be achieved with the right placement.”