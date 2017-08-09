PICTURES: Parkside Lodge garden fête

Planning is underway for a 1930s-inspired theatre room following a successful summer fête.
Despite the rain on Saturday, more than £400 was raised by Parkside Lodge Residential Home, in Wykeham Road, Worthing.
Planning is underway for a 1930s-inspired theatre room following a successful summer fête.
Despite the rain on Saturday, more than £400 was raised by Parkside Lodge Residential Home, in Wykeham Road, Worthing.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.