Protein supplement recalled due to allergy fears

A popular brand of protein supplement has been recalled by its manufacturer due to its containing possible allergens not mentioned on its label.

Isolab Distribution Ltd is recalling its Pro Pharma 100% Whey High Protein Powder Food Supplement because it contains soya, which is not mentioned in the list of ingredients.

It also contains contains milk which is not correctly declared on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to soya and anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details

Product: Pro Pharma 100% Whey High Protein Powder Food Supplement

Varieties: Chocolate, Vanilla & Strawberry

Pack size: 2.27kg

Best-before date: 28/06/2019