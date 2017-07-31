Support group’s sponsored walk could be first of many

Walkers stepped out to help change people’s perceptions about a growing mental health issue affecting both children and adults.

One in 20 young people and one in 60 adults in the UK are now affected by ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Organisers, from left, Sheena Smith, Rachel Church and Sharon Featherstone. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170507

Members of the Worthing branch of West Sussex ADHD Support were among hundreds of people across the country taking part in a sponsored walk on Saturday to raise funds and awareness as part of a national campaign.

The branch, which is co-ordinated and funded by ADHD Foundation, walked along the seafront from the Pavilion Theatre to Brooklands.

Other groups from London, Scotland, Hertfordshire, Stockport, Norfolk, Hatfield and Liverpool also took part in what it is hoped will become an annual event.

Dr Tony Lloyd, chief executive of ADHD Foundation, said: “ADHD still has a stigma attached to it and it is our job to challenge that and highlight ADHD for what it is – a serious mental health issue which has a big impact on a lot of people’s lives.

“If doing something like this makes at least one person take notice and find out what ADHD is and how it affects people, then it can only be good thing.

“I would just like to thank all those who took part. It is amazing to see so many families from across the UK coming together to help us make a difference.”

The foundation aims to promote and improve the mental health outcomes, educational attainment, employability, social inclusion and life chances of children, young people and adults affected by ADHD through early intervention, with a range of training and therapies.

Rachel Church, Sheena Smith and Sharon Featherstone, who run the Worthing branch, gave joint words of gratitude, saying: “The support we have had in the sponsored walk has been amazing and we want to thank all those who came out, with families and friends, to have some fun together and importantly raise awareness for ADHD.

“The work ADHD Foundation does nationally to combat the stereotypes and change perceptions has to be applauded, and we thank them for organising this event.”

The Worthing support group meets every other Tuesday, during term time, at Maybridge Children and Family Centre from 12pm to 1pm. Follow Worthing Adhd support on Facebook or email worthing@adhdwestsussex.org for more information.

The national ADHD sponsored walk was run in partnership with Born to Be ADHD. Visit www.adhdfoundation.org.uk or call 0151 237 2661 for more information.