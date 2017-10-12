VIDEO: Sight support event in Worthing

Today is World Sight Day and South Street Square in Worthing is buzzing with information.

A number of charities have teamed up with Stagecoach South and Specsavers to stage an event raising awareness of the support available for people with sight loss.

Charity representatives in South Street Square

Sight Support Worthing, 4SIGHT, Guide Dogs UK, RNIB, the Rehabilitation Officers for the Visually Impaired and Worthing Town Centre Initiative are all involved.

Brian Butcher, voluntary campaign co-ordinator for RNIB has organised the event to promote the importance of looking after your eyes.

He said: "We will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have about the services available.

"For us as charities, it is an amazing opportunity to promote the services and support that we offer whilst at the same time raising some much-needed funds.

"Specsavers have generously offered to give vouchers for free eye tests. They will also have someone on hand to give advice on eye health."

The information stand will be in South Street Square until 4pm. There is a double-decker bus there to act as a focal point.