Widow to host first MND tea and chat

Worthing’s first tea and chat afternoon devoted to motor neurone disease is launching next week.

Organiser Sue Turnill hopes friends and supporters of the Motor Neurone Disease Association will join her at Beechwood Hall Hotel, in Wykeham Road, on Wednesday, April 26, at 2pm.

She said: “This is the first time we have held an MND Association tea and chat in Worthing.

“All people living with MND, friends and supporters are welcome to join us for tea, chat and a raffle.

“Wednesday is also market day in the town centre for those wishing to have a day out to sunny Worthing.”

The progressive disease attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, which means messages gradually stop reaching muscles, leading to weakness and wasting.

Although there is currently no cure, symptoms can be managed to help achieve the best possible quality of life.

Sue’s husband Trevor passed away from motor neurone last year. He was diagnosed in May 2013, just a few days before they were due to go on holiday to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Trevor took part in clinical trials at Brighton University and donated his brain to King’s College in London to aid research into the causes of MND and other disorders.

Slowly, he lost the use of his right hand and arm, then the left. He had pneumonia in January 2016, went into hospital and then to St Barnabas Hospice. He was able to return home for a while but was readmitted to hospital and then the hospice before he died on May 12, 2016.

The MND Association supported the couple every step of the way and £500 was collected for the charity at Trevor’s funeral as a thank you for all the help they received.

