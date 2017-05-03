Heartbreak leads to saftey demands for Worthing road

“A member of our family bled out alone in the night.”

Tiya Ivy’s treasured cat Henry was killed by a car last week in Becket Road in Worthing and she is terrified the same could happen to a child.

Tiya, 34, who has lived with her husband Davy since they to Sussex from Germany three years ago, says the road is a ‘death trap’ and is determined to change it.

The mother-of-two said: “The way people drive down it and the way people are parked along the side, it’s the perfect storm for an accident.

“I’m terrified about my four-year-old running out into the road because nobody would see her.

“Drivers fly down at speeds well above the already high limit of 30mph to avoid the level crossings,” she added.

I’ll never forget the little ginger-faced kitten who only had eyes for me. Tiya Ivy

It may be that one such driver was in the car that hit Henry, Tiya’s five-year-old cat companion that she adopted in a Munich bar.

Henry died in the early hours of Saturday, April 29, and has left Tiya distraught.

“I’ll never forget the little ginger-faced kitten who only had eyes for me.”

But sadly this is not the first incident Tiya has witnessed on Becket Road. In summer 2016, Tiya could only stand by and watch in horror as a taxi nearly hit a schoolgirl.

Tiya said: “She was crossing the road and had stepped out between parked cars.

“I thought I was going to see someone killed in front of me.

“The driver skidded to a halt within inches of her.”

Now she has said enough is enough and has created an online petition calling for changes to be made to Becket Road to make it safe for children and animals.

Tiya added: “I just think it is something that needs to be reviewed.

“There should have been some sort of traffic calming measure put in to prevent people going fast along that road.”

While she is not entirely sure what the best solution would look like, Tiya wonders if speed bumps or a vehicle activated speed sign to tell people how fast they are going would be a good idea.

She added: “In my opinion 30mph is too fast for a road like this – it’s a family road.”

The petition has already been signed by more than 250 people, and will eventually be delivered to Peter Bottomley and Worthing borough councillors Bryan Turner and Daniel Humphreys.

Click here to see the petition.