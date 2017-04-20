Help for community projects that need funding

Does your group or event need support with funds this summer?

Since 2001, Worthing Community Chest has awarded more than £300,000 to non-profit organisations in the town.

The charity gives grants of up to £1,500 for projects that improve community life in Worthing. Funding rounds are quarterly and the next round closes on April 30.

Trustee Fred Weller said: “If your group is in need of a boost to help you get through a difficult time or if you are planning to start up a local project and need some financial help to get it off the ground, then contact Worthing Community Chest.

“In 2012, our organ club was struggling to keep going. We had a strong membership – and still do – but our overheads were pushing us to the limit.

“There was a real danger that we would not be able to continue unless we could find some help to get us through the next 12 months. We applied and were awarded a Worthing Community Chest grant, which helped the club go from strength to strength.”

Worthing Borough Council puts in funds and provides office space at the Town Hall, and the charity matches the council’s money with funds from fundraising and a property it owns.

Chairman Andy Hammond said: “After more than 15 years, Worthing Community Chest continues to go from strength to strength.

“Last year saw another increase in the value of grants awarded and the number of local groups supported. If you want to know if we can help you, or if you have an idea for a project, why not pop in for a chat?”

To apply for a grant, visit www.worthingcommunitychest.org or call grants administrator Inga Lielgalve on 01903 221080.

