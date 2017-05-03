Help needed to secure funding for Sea of Lights parade

Volunteers are asking for help from members of the public to ensure they can bring back Adur’s spectacular parade of lights for the fifth time this November.

Adur Sea of Lights have been selected for a community funding scheme – which could see them bag a grant of up to £4,000.

The event is well loved in the area but does rely on grants and donations each year to keep the event free for all participants Belinda Hussein, Adur Sea of Lights chairman

The project is one of three in the area that has been chosen by Tesco for the Tesco Bags of Help Initiative.

But the final decision is in the hands of shoppers – who are invited to vote for the project they want to see awarded the top fund.

Belinda Hussein, Adur Sea of Lights chairman. said: “The event is well loved in the area but does rely on grants and donations each year to keep the event free for all participants.”

Throughout May and June, Tesco customers will be able to cast their vote using a blue token given to them at the check-out, she said, adding: “Every blue token is very much appreciated.

“We are very grateful for all your support which helps us keep the event running from year to year.”

More than 2,000 people, including all local schools, took part in the Adur Sea of Lights winter lantern parade last year.

The day starts with a free creation session for children and adults to make their own lanterns. The parade then starts on Monks Recreation Ground making its way around the village and ending with all lanterns displayed on the field.

Sue Wellfare, one of the volunteers, said: “It’s something for everybody in the community. All the local schools and nurseries are involved.

“It brings art into the schools – which these days don’t do as much art work because of budget cuts.”

She said that the event also received positive feedback from local businesses, adding: “It brings footfall into the village.”

Votes can be cast at the Holmbush Tesco and Tesco Express at The Green Jacket, Upper Shoreham Road.

The Bags of Help initiative is supported by money from the five pence charge levied on carrier bags in Tesco stores.

Adur Sea of Lights are also looking for more volunteers to join their small team to ensure this year’s parade is as successful as the last.

To get involved, visit www.seaoflights.co.uk

