Hills of Brighton helped Joy to reach 100

Centenarian Joy Trussler may be able to put her long life down to the hills of Brighton.

She lived at the top of a hill in the town, so walking home there throughout most of her life always kept her fit.

The 100-year-old, who was named Daisy Florence Brown when she was born but has always been known as Joy, celebrated her birthday yesterday.

She was treated to birthday tea on the day at Heathers Care Home, in Salvington Road, Worthing, but her main party was a gathering of family and friends at The Shaftesbury Room, Worthing Leisure Centre, on Saturday.

Son Alan Trussler said: “Mother was born and lived in Brighton, where her family roots are. She came to Worthing about two years ago, when she had to reside in a care home.

“She was married to Ron and lived through the Second World War years with all the hardships that brought and during which she did fire watching from the hills over Brighton.

“She and Ron were very fond of ballroom dancing, making many friends through the dance events. She was also a very good flower arranger, decorating many churches and halls in the Brighton area.

“As regards her long life, I can put it down to the fitness caused by walking up all the hills of Brighton, as they lived at the top of one.”

Alan has two children and elder sister Margaret has three. As well as the five grandchildren, Joy now has eight great grandchildren.

Joy was one of three children. Her brother, Bert, is now 94 but her sister Pat sadly died at the age of 70.

