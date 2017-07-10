Homes without water as hot weather continues

As the spell of hot weather continues, residents in North Lancing are without water.

According to Firle Road resident Sue Wellfare, scores of homes in the area have been without water since around 8am this morning. And according to information Southern Water has given her, it is unlikely the problem will be fixed before tomorrow morning.

Sue said: “We are coping – it’s not the end of the world.

“Southern Water have just told me it will probably be tomorrow morning before it’s fixed, but we need to put it into perspective. Worse things happen.

“They have been giving out bottled water up to each house individually, and they’re going to be at the top of Mill Road handing out water to anybody who needs it all night.

“They are doing the best they can, so I’m satisfied with their response.”

A Southern Water spokesman said: “We are aware of a loss of water supply to around 170 properties in the BN15, North Lancing area. Our crew are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

“We understand how important it is to have constant access to water, particularly during hot weather, and we have had a team delivering water to all customers in the area throughout the day.

“We have instigated our emergency plans and are looking into a number of options to restore supplies to the area, including re-zoning and water tankers.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience while we carry out this vital work.”