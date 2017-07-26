How to get free ice cream in Worthing this weekend

Families have the chance to sample some free ice cream in Worthing on Sunday (July, 30).

An ice-cream van touring seaside towns will make its way to Marine Parade from 11am to 4pm, giving visitors a chance to try some ice cream for free.

The tour will promote the release of family comedy the boss baby on DVD.

It starts in London on Friday, where TV personality Kate Thornton will be meeting parents for a national survey to find out who is the boss of the family during the summer holidays.

She said: “In most families, everything is centered on the children’s happiness, especially during the summer holidays and as a consequence that can sometimes feel like the kids are the boss of the house.

“As a mother, I know finding fun things to do with the kids can be stressful so a day out at the seaside eating ice cream with The Boss Baby will be fun for all the family.”