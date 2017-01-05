‘Huge amount’ raised by small charity

Butterflies Breast Care Support Group raised £1,162.32 at an all-day cake and bric-a-brac sale, held at All Saints’ Church hall, Findon Valley.

The total, acclaimed as a ‘huge amount’ to be raised by such a small charity, will help purchase a Faxitron X-ray machine for breast operations at the breast unit at Worthing Hospital.

Sue Shelley and family, including her daughters Harriet and Charlotte, baked hundreds of cakes for the sale

The sale attracted hundreds of customers, who enjoyed refreshments and entertainment from the Shool of Jaz band, comprising Steve James on guitar, Bob Kerr on trumpet, Charlie Anderson on drums), vocalist Sarah Platt and Kate Hogg on saxophone, flute and vocals.

Sue Shelley and family, including her daughters Harriet and Charlotte, baked hundreds of cakes for the sale, in addition to arranging the hall hire and organising the band, who gave their services free.

