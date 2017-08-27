Huge paint trail to be cleaned this week

A paint trail stretching more than a mile from Lancing to Worthing will be cleaned up this week.

Gallons of white paint were spilled on Wednesday from a lorry driving westbound along the A259 Brighton Road.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said on Friday: “The large area of spillage is due to be cleaned off the pavement and road early next week.

“A small section of pavement in this worst-affected area has been closed and will be reopened once cleaned, also early next week.

“We will monitor the situation but anticipate other areas of paint will wear away and fade.”