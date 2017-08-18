Hundreds celebrate at Filipino festival

More than 500 people revelled in a carnival of colour and fun at the annual Worthing Filipino Summer Festival. The festival took place in Homefield Park, East Worthing, on Saturday.

Jojo Tan, president of the Worthing Filipino Community (WFC) and organiser, said: “It was a really successful event. Everyone had so much fun, and we were delighted with how it turned out.”

The event was held from 8am until 8pm and had a party atmosphere.

The festival included a thanksgiving mass followed by a sagala, a traditional pageant led by a girl dressed as the St Helena Reyna Elena.

Worthing deputy mayor Paul Baker and town crier Bob Smytherman were special guests at the festival.

Mr Tan added: “We had music from two local bands followed by Arisxandra Libantino, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent. After that, everyone got together to play traditional games and enjoy delicacies like kakanin (Filipino rice snacks) and sorbetes (traditional ice-cream) from the many stalls we had on offer.”