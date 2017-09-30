Hundreds enjoy children’s Aladdin performance

Children from the Laurels Primary School in Durrington filled out the Pavilion Theatre with their performance of Aladdin.

The children, ranging in age from four to 10 years old, entertained an audience of 350 parents and friends. The title role of Aladdin was played by Shane Oakley, aged 10, whilst eight year old Rachana Chundi was Jasmine. Many of the children performing had never been on the stage before, athough they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Helen Attwood, the school secretary, said “It was an amazing night and we are so proud of all of our little superstars, everyone worked tirelessly to put the show together.” For more information about the Laurels Primary School, visit the website at www.laurels.w-sussex.sch.uk.