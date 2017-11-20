ICT roadshow for schools

There will be an ICT roadshow event aimed at schools on Friday at the Amex Stadium.

Tickets are free, but organisers JSPC Computer Services are urging people to sign up soon. The event will be hosted by award-winning teacher, education consultant and blogging evangelist David Mitchell – better known on Twitter as Deputy Mitchell – who will be sharing his knowledge and infectious enthusiasm for technology throughout the event.

Google-Certified innovator and trainer and former assistant headteacher Andrew Caffrey from EdTechTeam UK will be speaking about how technology can transform the classroom and Sussex Police Cyber Crime will also be speaking at the event.

JSPC owner James Stoner said: “We know that it can be hard to keep up with the latest technology. That’s why we bring it all together in our roadshow, with a chance to hear from some great speakers on the latest developments and regulatory requirements. We also bring together a number of major providers and give everyone a chance to see some live demonstrations and get hands-on experience of the latest kit.”

During expert talks and Q&A sessions, a wide range of topics will be addressed including the hot topic of young people and online responsibility. There will also be information on hardware, wireless solutions, tablet devices and anti-virus software.

A number of JSPC education partners will be on hand to provide advice and hands-on demonstrations including Clevertouch, eSafe, Exa Education and e-Aware. Partners such as West Sussex School Supplies, Shulmans Solicitors and West Sussex County Council will also be in attendance.

People will also get the chance to take a free tour of the football club after the talks conclude. Tickets for the event can be booked via the website at jspc.co.uk.