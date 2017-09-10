Improved facilities for care home residents

Fernbank Residential Home is celebrating after the successful completion of a substantial extension.

This has increased the number of rooms in the Worthing care home to 45. Facilities added at the same time included further lounges and additional patio with herb garden, a hairdressing salon and enlarged dining area. Most rooms are en suite and all are decorated and furnished to a high standard. Every room has plasma TV ,WI FI and a free private telephone. The home is proud of its cuisine produced with fresh ingredients from a modern kitchen. An internal courtyard is an attractive venue for afternoon tea with home made cakes. Fernbank has gardens to the front and rear with fine herbaceous borders.

The care that is received in a residential home is provided by trained experienced care assistants. If medical intervention is required then a General Practioner will come into the home to provide the necessary service.

Personal care is planned with the resident and their families, and the care home prides itself on promoting independence and individuality.

A recent guest called Fernback: “a home from home experience. I have the comfort of knowing there is care and support twenty four hours”.

