Indian restaurant’s premises licence revoked

A Storrington Indian restaurant’s premises licence has been revoked after immigration officials found illegal workers employed at three separate visits.

This means that the Cottage Tandoori, in West Street, can stilll remain open but can no longer sell alcohol or provide food and refreshments after 11pm, if the decision by Horsham District Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee is not appealed.

A separate licensing review application for the Indian Cottage in London Road, Ashington, is due to be heard by another Licensing Sub-Committee later today (Friday September 29).

Karen Burgess (Con, Holbrook East), chair of this morning’s sub-committee, explained they had heard evidence that illegal workers were employed on several occasions.

Barrister Kris Berlevy, speaking on behalf of Kaher Zaman who is the premises licence holder for both restaurants, explained how Mr Zaman had ‘taken his eye off the ball despite an unblemished 30 year history’ due to a mixture of personal circumstances and family matters.

He added: “Unfortunately he put himself and his business in jeopardy by not keeping his hand firmly on the tiller and steering the ship as it went.”

Elliot Andrews, chief immigration officer for the Kent and Sussex Immigration Compliance Enforcement Team at the Home Office, detailed their three visits to the Cottage Tandoori.

On July 14, 2016 they found six people working illegally, on November 18 five illegal workers were identified, and on May 31, earlier this year, the enforcement team found two people working there illegally.

For the first two incidents the company was fined a total of £160,000, which has not yet been paid.

He explained how the evidence threshold for issuing civil penalties in these cases is ‘incredibly high’.

Mr Berlevy argued that while it was accepted some of those identified were working illegally, Mr Zaman disputed the fact that several others present were actually working at the restaurant.

He said: “The reality is for right or for wrong he has made mistakes on two occasions. He has now put them right. The suggestion of a suspension or a revocation would be far too heavy handed to meet the licensing objectives.”

But the committee disagreed.

A spokesman for HDC said: “The premises may still open but it will be dry and no hot food after 23:00hours.”

Philip Circus (Con, Chanctonbury) said: “We all make mistakes. To err is human but the trouble is there have been a number of instances which rather suggests you have had your eye off the ball for quite a long time.

“It makes it quite difficult for us to look at this and say it’s an isolated instance.”

Mr Zaman said the Indian restaurant industry was facing a ‘crisis’ in staffing shortages and described the ‘pressures of trying to run the business and keep it open’.

He explained that new staff would usually be taken on for a trial period, and in some instances prospective employees would say they did not have the correct documentation on them at the time and would provide it later.

He continued: “I make sure anybody who comes into the premises looking for a job and applying for a job has to show their paperwork before they even do a trial period. Before all that did not happen.

“I hold my hands up and accept that responsibility.”

Mr Circus suggested Mr Zaman had ‘accepted on the face of it some quite feeble excuses’ from employees without proper paperwork.

Mr Zaman responded: “I should have taken more robust and firm decisions and said: ‘No if that’s the case you provide me the paperwork otherwise you are not allowed to work’. I should have done that.”

More to follow.