Influential speakers set to headline free business event

A business extravaganza featuring everything from networking to tips from influential speakers is set to return next month.

The Better Business Show, organised by Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce, will take place between 10am and 4pm on February 2 at Worthing Assembly Hall.

The event, at the Stoke Abbott Road venue, will feature an 80-stand exhibition, free business support and tips for growth, with procurement teams on standby to discuss opportunities.

A trio of guest speakers will be appearing, with chamber patron Gill Fielding, of Secret Millionaire fame, returning for another year.

Other guest speakers include Shaa Wasmund, named as one of the top 20 most influential entrepreneurs in the UK and former international hotelier Darren Gearing.

Mr Gearing was formerly executive vice president for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, based at The Shard, in London. He also has entrepreneurial interests locally including the Beach House and Corner House pubs.

Free parking is available at Teville Gate and entry to the event is also free. For more information, visit www.worthingandadurchamber.co.uk