Is change coming to Lancing’s high street?

Change is in the air in Lancing’s high street with the approval of a new Costa Coffee franchise, which could be followed by a pottery painting shop.

Applicants got the go ahead to convert the former LLoyd’s Bank building at 24 North Road into a coffee shop, run as a Costa Coffee franchise, in May.

The applicants said cafe would ‘sustain and enhance’ the ‘vitality and viability’ of Lancing town centre, which has a number of vacant units.

But not all residents were in favour of the plans.

During the consulation, Stevie Cornwell of Grafton Gardens objected to the proposal and said of the coffee shop: “It doesn’t meet the Lancing culture of supporting smaller local businesses that give back and work alongside the community.”

Sarah Sameja of South Street agreed and said: “The opening of a large chain coffee shop may be detrimental to other smaller run shops, which rely on their business to support their family.”

However, others were convinced it was just what the town centre needed.

Kathryn Banks of Orchard Avenue said a Costa Coffee would do more for Lancing than ‘the current empty unit’ and said: “The high street in Lancing needs more big names such as Costa to bring in footfall which will in turn help the independent shops.”

Further down the road, permission is being sought to convert a shop, which was formerly the watch, clock and jewellery store Facets gift emporium, into Amy’s Pottery Painting Studio.

The front of the shop would see a pottery painting room, where the public would be taught, alongside a small cafe areas selling drinks and snacks.

The appearance of the building would not be drastically altered, according to the applicant.

No comments to support or object to the plans have yet been registered online.

A decision is expected by Thursday, July 6, according to the planning website.

A further application would see a shop and offices at 12 North Road converted into a shop and three flats.

A decision is due on Thursday, July 15.