Is this the future of Worthing seafront?

Campaigners have devised a vision of the seafront’s future if a 15-storey tower is approved as part of the Aquarena site’s redevelopment.

The Worthing Society and Save our Seafront campaign included the image in their petition signing events last Wednesday and on New Year’s Eve.

Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, said they had collected almost 2,000 signatures and 30 letters in total objecting to the designs for the project on the Aquarena site in Brighton Road.

She hoped the image would ‘shock people into realising what they would stand to lose if this tower goes ahead’.

“It would be like Benidorm, or Costa del Worthing. I’m not against tall buildings; there are sites inland that are more suitable, but not along the coast.

“We get a lot of criticism as a heritage preservation group that we object to developments for the sake of it but it is not about that; we want heritage and new developments to complement each other.”

According to Ben Cheal from developers Roffey Homes, the proposed £45million project would create a new garden square, extensive public space and a seafront pavilion café, plus commercial space and public parking for the Splashpoint centre.

He said that they had ‘seen a lot of positive support from people in Worthing’ for the latest plans, which were revised following criticisms about a lack of public space and a 21-storey tower. To see how the plans have evolved, click here.

Dave Williams, 53, from Worthing, signed the petition.

He said: “I think the Splashpoint swimming pool has enhanced the seafront, but this is isn’t something I’m going to want to look at. It’s horrible.”

Alan Robb, 65, from Lancing is from the Save our Seafront campaign.

He said: “A high percentage of people don’t even realise that this project is happening. It has really been kept under the radar.”

The public consultation ends on January 6, and the project will be going to the planning committee on January 19.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.