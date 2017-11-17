Joy as cancer therapy cat is found after five weeks

A 12-year-old girl and her family are overjoyed after a cat which helped her through painful cancer treatment had been found after five weeks missing.

Rosie Slaughter’s beloved pet Arthur helped her through a time when she was in agony and her family were in ‘absolute chaos’, her mother Vicki said.

But Arthur went missing from their home in Adur Avenue in Worthing in mid-October.

Vicki, 38, said: “Last October Rosie was taken really ill and was in and out of hospital.

“They discovered she had a large tumour on her adrenal gland.

“For three months she was off school.

“She was in so much pain she was not able to do much at all.

“Arthur did not leave her side the whole time.

“He is more like a therapy cat than a bog-standard cat.”

Now in remission, Rosie still has a close bond with Arthur.

But when Arthur went missing Rosie was distraught, having trouble sleeping because of anxiety about her past surgery, anxiety that Arthur helped her deal with.

But now after five weeks Arthur has been found.

Vicki said: “We are all overjoyed that Arthur is safely home, and feel incredibly lucky that we have been reunited with him.

“It has been a long five weeks!

“Our thanks to the staff at Country Lodge Nursing home who spotted him in their gardens, for contacting me and helping me to catch a very scared boy.”