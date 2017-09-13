Knifeman threatens taxi driver

Police are hunting a knifeman who racially abused and threatened a taxi driver in Billingshurst at the weekend.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Lancing, was sitting in his taxi in Station Road on Sunday when a man banged on his window. Police say the man threatened the driver with the knife and racially abused him before walking off.

The victim was unhurt but ‘extremely shaken up’.

Anyone with any information or who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 38 of 10/9.