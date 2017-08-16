Lady of Sion School celebrates students’ artwork

Have your say

Our Lady of Sion School celebrated the final year GCSE and AS Art Examination work with an art exhibition.

The art work is influenced by a wide range of contemporary and traditional artists including Kurt Jackson and Pablo Picasso. Their work showcases many skills and techniques including painting and sculpture.

The evening was held in the school chapel on Tuesday, June 27, and refreshments were being provided.

Dr Orchard, headmaster, said: “The talent by students this year is extraordinary and the Chapel is a perfect venue to show off the skills and capabilities that our students have. We are extremely excited to hold the exhibition and would welcome interested visitors to get in touch with the school”.

Our Lady of Sion School is an inter-denominational co-educational school in Worthing for boys and girls from nursery through to Sixth Form (three to 19 years).

To find out more about Our Lady of Sion School, visit www.sionschool.org.uk and follow the school on social media www.twitter@SionSchool www.facebook.com/sionschool.

