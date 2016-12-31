Lancing beefeater receives New Year’s honour

A beefeater from Lancing is to become a Member of the Royal Victorian Order after being named on the 2017 New Year’s honours list.

Alan Kingshott, who is the Chief Yeoman Warder of the Tower of London, received the exclusive honour for his 19 years of personal service to the Queen as a beefeater.

Alan Kingshott and wife Pat outside the Tower of London SUS-161231-115402001

After his long career as a beefeater, as well as 25 years of service in the British Army, Mr Kingshott is set to retire to Lancing with his wife Pat in March.

Mr Kingshott’s daughter Louise Pattern said: “We are all immensely proud of my dad and all he has achieved.”

The Royal Victorian Order is an order of knighthood founded by Queen Victoria in 1896. It is bestowed upon individuals who have performed exceptional service to the Queen or other members of the royal family.

