Lancing community cinema bids for better resources

Fans of Lancing’s community cinema could be set for a more comfortable viewing experience – if a funding bid for better equipment is successful.

Lancing Parish Council, which runs the monthly cinema at Lancing Parish Hall, in South Street, Lancing, is bidding for a grant from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative in order to buy better quality equipment and comfortable new chairs for the cinema.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council and a member of the Cinema Working Group, said: “It has been great to watch people who attend the cinema getting to know each other.

“Community spirit is now really strong at the monthly events.

“Comfortable chairs would be the icing on the cake!”

Keen to evoke the spirit of Lancing’s iconic Luxor Cinema, which showed its last films decades ago and could soon be converted into 12 flats, councillors launched the cinema in December.

Recent screenings have included A United Kingdom, The Full Monty and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Mrs Eveleigh said: “This is the only cinema in walking distance for most residents so it provides a valuable service without the issues of public transport or parking.

“This cinema also provides value for money as it is cheaper than many business-run cinemas.

Due to being volunteer led, the overheads are low and therefore ticket prices are easily affordable.

“Additionally, the cinema provides volunteering opportunities for members of the community and film enthusiasts.”

While the cinema already has a large screen, the council are hoping to be able to fund a projector and DVD player, as well as seats.

Tesco customers can vote for the project to receive a grant of £1,000, £2,000 or £4,000, with tokens from Tesco Extra in the Holmbush Centre, Upper Shoreham Road in Shoreham or Tesco Express in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham.

The next screening at the cinema will be the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at 7pm on Monday, September 18.