Lancing councillors still hope for public meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner

Councillors are still hoping to rearrange a public meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner in order to allay the fear of crime in Lancing.

Lancing Parish Council resolved to hold a public meeting after a spate of armed robberies in the village last year led to concern among residents.

There are people who are afraid to go out at night. They need reassurance. Councillor Geoff Patmore

A meeting had initially been arranged for Monday, January 30, but Katy Bourne had to cancel.

At full council last Wednesday (May, 3), chairman Gloria Eveleigh said she still hoped to reschedule a meeting.

She told councillors that she and the council clerk had met with Mrs Bourne in April and the issue had been discussed.

According to Mrs Eveleigh, Mrs Bourne had not committed to attending a meeting.

She also declined to allow an inspector to attend in her place, Mrs Eveleigh said.

Councillors expressed their frustration.

Councillor Mick Clark said: “We all have to stand here and get a bit of stick from the public.”

Agreeing, councillor Gina Scotting said: “She will get questions thrown at her, but that is what she is there for.”

Councillor Geoff Patmore said: “She is elected so she is accountable.

“There are people who are afraid to go out at night. They need reassurance.”

A spokesperson for the Police and Crime Commissioner told the Herald: “The Police and Crime Commissioner attends hundreds of local community meetings every year, including evenings and weekends, but it is not always be possible to attend every event she is invited to.

“The chairman and clerk are welcome to suggest some future opportunities to meet local residents we can put these to Mrs Bourne’s office manager for consideration.”

The spokesperson added: “The Police and Crime Commissioner does not have operational control of police officers and any decision to attend public meetings is a matter for individual officers and their superiors.”

