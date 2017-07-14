Lancing man’s 100-mile cycle after year-long recovery from accident

A Lancing man is gearing up for a 100-mile cycle ride in honour of his uncle, just months after almost losing his leg in an accident.

Gary Isherwood Junior had initially decided take on the RideLondon cycling event in July 2016 in memory of his uncle, Cliff Isherwood, a keen cyclist who died following a brain operation several years ago.

The 26-year-old had inherited his uncle’s mountain bike, which had been Cliff’s ‘pride possession’.

“My uncle was a lovely bloke, who loved his cycling,” said Gary.

‘Though he admits it was ‘not the most suitable bike’, he decided he would use it for the charity event to raise money for the Brain Research Trust.

Though he had only recently started cycling, he said he was ready to ‘jump in the deep end’ and complete the ride, which goes from London to Surrrey and back.

But just before the event, Gary, who sells motorbikes at Alf’s Motorcycles in Dominion Road, Worthing, went on a work trip to Germany and took a motorbike out onto a race track.

Unfortunately, he found himself in ‘the wrong place at the wrong’ time and broke his leg badly in a collision with a car, while travelling around 80mph.

When he woke up in hospital, where he had been airlifted, he faced months of treatment and required rods, screws and plates in his tibia and fibula.

Now, after multiple sessions of oxygen treatment, hydrotherapy and chiropody, among others, Gary said he is finally on the mend and eager to take part in the RideLondon – 12 months later than planned.

Gary, who lives in Loose Lane, Sompting, with his father and brother, said he expects the ride on Sunday, July 30, to last about eight hours – which he said would be ‘pretty gruelling’.

But it will be worth it if he reaches his target of £1,000 for the charity, he said.

Click here to donate to Gary’s cause