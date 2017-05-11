Lancing skate park construction is underway

Construction work has started on Beach Green’s long anticipated skate park.

Adur District Council confirmed that contractor Wheelscape had met the planning conditions for the proposed drainage works following a ground survey report two weeks ago.

Gloria Eveleigh, Lancing Parish Council chairman, said it was ‘excellent news’.

“We are very excited that the construction of the long awaited skate park is finally proceeding,” she said.

Work is expected to take five to seven weeks with a completion date projected for mid-June.

“We are still planning to arrange an official opening event once it is completed, so watch this space for further updates,” Mrs Eveleigh added.

