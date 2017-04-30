Lancing trio set for 10,000ft charity sky dive

Three daring members of staff from South Link in Lancing will be taking part in a tandem sky dive to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice.

Associate director Rob Sutherland, Jade Reidy from customer relations and Leann Cole from operations will be leaping out of a plane at 10,000ft at Salisbury Airfield.

They will be falling through the clouds at 120mph before the parachutes open to bring them safely back down to the ground on Saturday, July 8.

The hospice in Worthing provides specialist palliative care services to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses.

Rob said: “St Barnabas House does fantastic work in the local community. Some of our team and their families have been directly supported by the hospice so we wanted to do something challenging to thank them.

“South Link has covered the cost of us doing the sky dive so 100 per cent of the money raised will go the charity. We’re aiming to raise £2,000 and would like to thank all our friends, family and customers who have donated already, we’re extremely grateful.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/South-Link-Ltd to make a donation.