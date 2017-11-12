Landscapes selected for show in London

Worthing painter Lucy Marks has had three landscape paintings selected for a prestigious London exhibition.

High Tide, Summer Beach and Tide’s Out will be exhibited in the ING Discerning Eye Exhibition at The Mall Galleries from November 16 to 24.

The annual exhibition is a show of small works independently selected by six prominent figures from different areas of the art world. To have three paintings selected is a massive achievement, since successful artists usually have only one chosen by the panel.

Lucy, for the second year running, also had two paintings selected for the Chelsea Art Society annual exhibition in October.

She said: “This series of works were inspired by the rawness of the natural elements of the landscape.

“They were painted in water-based media as I wanted this series to reflect the fluidity and connectedness of the place.

“I do not seek to paint works that represent an actual place but more a mood of the moment. I sketched this series outdoors to capture that mood and feeling of that landscape in that moment, collecting sand, seawater and earth of the place to bring back as a starting point.

“These sketches were then used back in my studio as my primary source. My hope is that the viewer connects to that feeling of nature when they look at the works.”