Latest on plans for 600 homes in Lancing

A developer has been confirmed for the proposed development at New Monks Farm, along with a commitment to providing affordable housing.

Brightonand Hove Albion has entered into a contract with CALA Homes (South Home Counties) Ltd for the development of 600 new homes on New Monks Farm in Lancing.

As part of the deal, CALA has committed to providing 180 affordable homes (30 per cent).

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development, said, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with CALA Homes to deliver new homes on this site.

“New Monks Farm is of strategic importance to Adur District Council because it contains the largest allocation of new homes in their emerging Local Plan.”

“We have been impressed by the quality of housing that CALA intend to provide and their development will provide greatly needed high quality new homes in the Lancing area.”

Daniel Webber, Land Director for CALA Homes, added, “This is a project we have been working on, with New Monks Farm Development Ltd, for quite some time, so we are delighted to have now finalised our partnership.

“This scheme shows a continued investment by CALA Homes into high quality locations across coastal Sussex and complements our existing developments in nearby Angmering and Chichester.

“The development in Lancing, together with the new country park, will be a fantastic new place to live, bring widespread community benefits, and deliver much needed homes into the area.

“We are very much looking forward to progressing the planning application with New Monks Farm and making a start on site as soon as possible.”

If it is given the green light, development of the greenfield site is expected to include 600 homes, a country park, space for a school and a new roundabout to replace the Sussex Pad lights.

New Monks Farm is allocated for homes and commercial space in the emerging Adur Local Plan.