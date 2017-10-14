Laura ‘Braves the Shave’ for Macmillan

A support worker at Worthing and District Scope has ‘Braved the Shave’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Laura Higgs decided to raise money by shaving her head at her place of work, The Centre, in Birkdale Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, September 27.

The Centre provides a day service to adults with learning disabilities, helping them to live their lives to the full. Several customers assisted with the shaving of Laura’s head either with the scissors or the clippers, and fancy dress and cake were also a part of the mornings celebrations.

Laura decided to take on the challenge because she believes cancer has an impact on anyone regardless of ability, age, gender, religion or race. There are customers, family members and staff members at The Centre who have first-hand experience of the impact cancer can have on a life.

A great time was had by all, and to date Laura has raised more than £200, with promises of still more to come.