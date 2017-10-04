Learn to restore a traditional fishing boat in Worthing

A four-day long boat building course will teach people how to restore an old wooden fishing boat to make it seaworthy again.

Traditional boat builder Ryan Kearley has been preparing the boat in his workshop near Barcombe, East Sussex, ahead of shipping it to Worthing beach, near Coast Cafe, for the course which starts tomorrow (Friday, October 6) and runs until Monday.

The course is part of Worthing’s Last Fisherman Standing, a two-year Heritage Lottery funded project run by the social enterprise, We Are FoodPioneers CIC, which seeks to protect and celebrate Worthing’s fishing heritage.

Anne Thwaites, director of FoodPioneers CIC, said: “Prominently placed on Worthing beach, this course is great for anyone who would like to find out more about traditional boat building skills.

“We are incredibly grateful to the boat builder Ryan, Coast Cafe, Creative Waves CIC and the local council’s beach office team for working with us to bring this unique hands on course to our town this coming weekend.”

Visitors are invited to come and find out more about traditional boat building methods and boat restoration skills, as well as the Last Fisherman Standing project, which holds monthly fish cookery classes and other events.

Visit www.lastfishermanstanding.org.uk/events to find out more.