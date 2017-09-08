Light festival to illuminate Worthing beach

Hundreds of visitors are expected at a ‘unique and very special’ open-air art exhibition in Worthing this weekend which will light up the seafront.

The East Beach Artists Collective, with support from Worthing Borough Council, will host the 2017 Worthing Light Festival, starting at midday today (Friday, September 8) until Sunday.

The family-friendly exhibition of sustainable art installations will be featured along the promenade at East Beach, near Splashpoint leisure centre.

Organisers said the 48-hour show will be particularly poignant after dark, when the light festival will brighten up the night sky.

Councillor Alex Harman, mayor of Worthing, who is one of the five judges for the event, said: “I’m looking forward to going down and seeing all the exhibits for this unique and very special event.

“It’s always great to have an event on the seafront, drawing in hundreds of people to a very special part of our coast.

“Fingers crossed the weather will hold out for us.”

All the artwork has been created by local artists and designers with two categories – over and under 16 years of age.

The best installation in each category will receive £100 each.

