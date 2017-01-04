Lions’ Christmas collection success

Worthing mayor Sean McDonald met Santa’s helpers when he joined Worthing Lions to support the club’s 2016 Christmas Tree Run.

Lion Andy Douglas said: “It was another great year, despite some rainy evenings, and with the help of this year’s mayor, we raised the sum of £7,500.”

Every year, the Lions walk the streets with Santa and a mobile Christmas tree, collecting from door to door. The money raised will help local people in need.

The Lions were also in the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing town centre on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas, so more children could meet Santa.

Mr Douglas said: “The Worthing Lions would like to wish all readers of the Herald, who are great supporters to us, a very happy new year and hope to see them at the Worthing Lions Festival at the end of July.”

