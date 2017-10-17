Littlehampton man jailed for drugs conspiracy

A Littlehampton man has been jailed for his part in a 'conspiracy to pedal dangerous drugs' in Brighton and Hove

Police say Babucarr Camara, 29, of North Ham Road, Littlehampton, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis in the city after a trial at Lewes Crown Court concluded on September 13 . He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment when he appeared at appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (October 12).

On the same day, 22-year-old Mustapha John, of New England Road, Brighton and 21-year-old Maxime Coulibaly, of no fixed address, were also jailed. Coulibaly was jailed for 20 months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis, while John was jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer. Police say both men had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Sentencing them, Judge Charles Kemp said: “This was an efficient and well organised conspiracy to pedal dangerous drugs. You had no control of where they end up and they often make their way to young and vulnerable people. Lives are ruined and sometimes terminated. You are all adults and as long as you were willing to take part this will continue to be a problem”.

At the same hearing, police say, Winston Kuye, 53, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and 180 hours of unpaid work in the community for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Meanwhile, police say, Bronwen McKenzie, 44, of Wiston Road, Brighton, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation course. She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Speaking after the court hearing Detective Inspector Julie Wakeford said: “These sentences are the latest for those arrested as a result of our major drugs operation targeting the supply of heroin and crack cocaine into the city.

"Our work which is supported by the Community Safety Partnership is an example of the excellent joint working that continues in the city targeting those who supply heroin while at the same time encouraging those who need to support with addiction into treatment."