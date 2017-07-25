Littlehampton RNLI helps fishing boat in trouble

The Littlehampton RNLI was called to assist a broken down fishing boat.

Following a mobile call to the Solent Coastguard, Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24.

The lifeboat headed out to the reported location, two miles east of the harbour entrance in fine weather conditions. The casualty, with three males on board was located half a mile off Goring beach.

On arrival at the scene one of the fisherman said that they had been able to restart the engine and were able to return to their moorings.

The lifeboat crew shadowed the casualty back to Littlehampton Yacht Club, where it was safely secured. The lifeboat returned to the station at 2.45pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.