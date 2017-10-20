Looking for a house with stunning views? How about this

This beautifully presented spacious five bedroom family home, extending to 2,835 square feet over three floors, is situated in the picturesque village of Bury and has stunning countryside views over the South Downs National Park.

Inside White Horse House has split-level reception hall, superb kitchen and conservatory, dining room, four further bedrooms including one with en-suite shower room, dual aspect sitting room with feature open fireplace, utility room, ground floor cloakroom, master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, family bathroom.

White Horse House

Outside the gardens are south facing with views across open countryside and there’s a double garage and extensive parking.

And what’s the asking price? This property is on the market for £945,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the team at Fowlers, Storrington on 01903 745844.