Luxor revival plans submitted

Conversion of the Luxor cinema could see the landmark Lancing building become flats and shops.

Plans submitted to Adur District Council outline a scheme which would see the South Street structure revamped from its ‘dilapidated’ state and extended to house 12 flats and commercial space.

It follows false dawns for the Luxor’s revival, which saw similar conversions approved in 2003 and 2007 but never constructed.

The application, lodged by Luxor Properties Limited in conjunction with Clive Hawkins Architects, stated the building was currently ‘vacant, dilapidated and deteriorating’.

Documents submitted with the plans said: “After many years of being vacant, two planning applications were approved for its conversion and extension to form flats and shops, but the work was not commenced within the time set out in the attached conditions.”

The Luxor operated as a cinema between 1940 and 1965, later reopening as a bingo hall.

But the building has long been vacant and was nearly destroyed by fire in August last year.

Despite its deteriorating condition, the building is still seen as a landmark by many residents.

Lancing parish councillor Lee Cowen lodged a petition to preserve its facade in October, gathering 197 signatures.

The parish council also tried to register the building as an asset of community value – and launched the ‘Luxor Revival’ Saturday morning community cinema event as a reminder of old times.