Magical moment with TV presenter

There was magic in the air when slimming group leaders Katie Johnson and Amy Casey met TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The popular personality, who presents Catchphrase, was presenting the annual Slimming World Awards with founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Stephen said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards. The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.”

Katie, who runs a group at Sompting Village Hall on Thursdays, and Amy, who runs a group at The Holy Family Church hall in Lancing on Tuesdays, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen.

Katie said: “I couldn’t be prouder of out members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.”

Amy added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this new year. I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits. They’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them reach their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way, too.”

