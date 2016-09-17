Man hurt in early-hours fire

A man suffered smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in Middleton-on-Sea last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the living room of a terraced property in Lilac Close, Middleton-on-Sea, at 1.30am today.

Crews attended from Bognor and Littlehampton and four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose were dealt with the fire.

One male in the property suffered smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were on the scene until 2.37am.

