Man rescued after flat fire in Worthing

The fire service rescued a man after a fire broke out in a first floor flat in Worthing last night (Wednesday, July 5).

Three engines from Worthing were called to the flat in Harefield Avenue, Worthing, at 11.40pm, a fire service spokesman said.

Flat fire in Harefield Avenue

One man was rescued from the flat, the spokesman said, adding that an ambulance was not required.

Two breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used to extinguish the flames, which caused 20 per cent damage to the flat.

Crews left at 12.15am.

The fire was ignited accidentally, the fire service confirmed.

