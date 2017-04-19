Marathon runner supporting Blind Veterans UK

Southwick journalist Nigel Huddleston will be running the London Marathon for the first time at the age of 51.

But he is no stranger to the distance, having run two Brighton Marathons and several Brighton Half-Marathons since taking up running in his 40s.

Mr Huddleston is aiming to raise £2,000 for Blind Veterans UK, which has a centre in Ovingdean.

His father Peter, 92, is a World War Two veteran who is registered blind and lives in Nigel’s home city of Nottingham.

Nigel said: “My father has gradually lost much of his vision through macular degeneration over the past few years. He has always been a very active man and an avid reader and his condition has made it difficult to do many of the things he loves and has previously taken for granted.

“Blind Veterans UK has given him a lot of support with equipment and gadgets to improve his quality of life and help him and my mum, Margery, to continue to live independently. They have even given him IT training and helped him get online for the first time – in his 90s.

“The charity does all sorts of good work for former members of the armed forces who have become blind both in service and later in life, including rehabilitation and training to enable independent living, residential nursing and social care, and opportunities to participate in creative and sporting activities.”

A donation of £10 is enough to buy a talking watch for a blind veteran, £25 buys a long cane to help someone get out and about, and £100 would fund a mobile phone specifically designed for vision-impaired people.

Visit virginmoneygiving.com/nigelhuddleston to make a donation.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.