Matilda moves parents to tears and laughter

Talented youngsters put on the performance of their lives when they took to the stage for their version of Matilda.

Year 6 children at Glebe Primary School sent the audience swinging from laughter to tears and back again during the show on Tuesday (July 18).

The success followed five weeks of rigorous rehearsals for the children, learning lines and song lyrics to ensure their final perfomance before heading off to secondary school was one to remember.

A school spokesman said: "The very talented Keeley Younger stared as Matilda. Torrin Gieler - who was clearly born to play this role - starred as Miss Trunchbull, frightening and bringing the audience to tears with laughter with his extremely convincing portrayal of this very scary character."

Parents and staff said they were overwhelmed by the talent displayed by the youngsters.

Shura Mackvarish Robinson, of Year 6, said: "'Naughty', sung by Jorja Wood, Tilly Holiday and Keeley Younger, was amazing as all three girls have stunning voices and sound good together.

One parent said: "The song ‘When I Grow Up’ had me in tears," while another added: "I thought I was in a London theatre - the children were truly incredible."

Alli Godfrey, upper Key Stage 2 leader said: "We were all incredibly proud of the children’s performance – they all loved the story of Matilda and this was evident in their performances.

"It was very funny as well as being emotional…many a sad and happy tear was shed by both children and adults.

"We were also very fortunate to have the incredibly talented ex Glebie Sam Mileberg accompanying the performance with his piano playing.

"It will be a sad day when our Year 6 children move on to their new senior schools but we all wish them great happiness in their future endeavours."

Matilda and friends at Glebe Primary School