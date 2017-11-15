Meet our reporter in Lancing

Do you have a story you would like to see in the Lancing Herald? Come along and meet a reporter tomorrow (Thursday, November 16).

Reporter Isabella Cipirska will be working in Lancing Library in Penstone Park from 10am to midday and would love to hear about any stories you think deserve to be in the newspaper.

Through the surgery, which has been running for several months, readers have been reunited with old friends and charity events have been publicised in the paper.

So if you think you have a story worth telling, come along.

There is no need to book an appointment in advance, just turn up.

Anyone who is unable to attend can email isabella.cipirska@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282392.